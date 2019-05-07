Marion man facing seven counts of sexual abuse charges

A Marion man was charged with seven counts of sexual abuse violations in Linn County District Court on Friday, stemming from events that took place over a nine-year period.

Vincenzo Sabastiano Lloyd, 28, of Marion is facing five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony, and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. Court documents say the incidents took place between August 12, 2010 and April 24, 2019.

Linn County attorneys alleged in the criminal complaint against Lloyd that two girls, who are 8- and 12-years-old, reported repeated occurrences of sexual abuse for several years. They claimed that he had been abusing them since around age 4 and between ages 5 or 6, respectively.

Lloyd is accused of sexual touching and making the girls touch him. He is also accused of engaging in sexual acts with the girls.

The complaint claims that Lloyd told the girls' mother that he was a "sick man" and he had admitted sexual abuse to her.

Lloyd is being held at the Linn County Jail. Second-degree sexual abuse charges carry maximum sentences of 25 years in prison, while third-degree charges could lead to a maximum of 10 years in prison.