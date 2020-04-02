Marion man arrested after alleged sexual assault at Nature Park in Mount Vernon

The Mount Vernon Police Department said a 39-year-old man is facing a second-degree sexual abuse charge after he reportedly sexually assaulted a woman at a park.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers from Lisbon and Mount Vernon responded to a reported sexual assault at the Nature Park, police said. The victim left before officers arrived, officials said.

When officers got to the scene, they saw two men in the park.

Officers later met with the 20-year-old victim who went to the hospital and was later released.

After talking with the victim and conducting an investigation, officers arrested Dustin Platner, of Marion, and took him to the Linn County jail. A picture for Platner was not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone who may have been at the park to call Mount Vernon police at 319-895-6141.

"Additionally, the Mount Vernon Police Department is aware of social media posts reporting multiple assaults at the Nature Park. Mount Vernon Police Department can verify this is the only reported sexual assault at the Nature Park since January 2019," Chief Doug Shannon said in a press release. "Mount Vernon Police Department would encourage the public to verify information before posting on social media."