Marion man accused of touching two children inappropriately

A Linn County man is accused of inappropriately touching two children.

Michael Watson, of Marion, is currently in the Linn County Jail facing a count of indecent contact with a child and another charge of lascivious conduct with a minor, according to records.

According to court documents, two children under the age of 15 told forensic investigators Watson, 45, touched them inappropriately on or around July 1, 2019. Both incidents happened at the same time at the same location.

Watson told investigators "if it happened, it was an accident," according to a criminal complaint.

A mugshot for Watson was not immediately available.