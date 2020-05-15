Marion issues survey to residents to understand comfort levels as businesses reopen

A new online survey could help businesses owners and community leaders in Marion understand the comfort level of residents as businesses prepare to reopen.

Marion's Community Recovery Task Force put together The Resident Readiness Survey, and it's available at polco.us/MarionIA.

“Our entrepreneurs and service providers want to understand the needs and expectations of residents as we all navigate a new way of doing business,” Marion Chamber President Jill Ackerman said. “This information will help them enhance both service delivery and the overall customer experience.”

The city says the survey should take about 5-6 minutes to complete and will be available for residents to take for the next 30 days. Answers are confidential and results will be reported in group form only.

The city also expects to do more surveys to continue measuring the attitudes of residents in regard to mental health or social services.

The city is also offering a $100 gift card to the Marion business of choice for anyone who completes the survey and shares the original Facebook post with their network.

