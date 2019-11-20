Marion hosts groundbreaking for new YMCA facility

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place Wednesday on what will soon be a new YMCA in Marion, but city officials said it still needs $2 million more from donors for the project.

Marion and the City of Marion broke ground at 3740 Irish Drive in Marion for a new YMCA facility on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

The current Marion YMCA was built over 50 years ago, when the city had a population of just 12,000. Now, at over 40,000 people, city representatives said they need the new multi-use facility.

Bob Carlson, President of the YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metro Area, said it all started years ago after Marion residents identified a need for both a fitness facility and a more space for community functions. Rather than building separate buildings, Marion and the Y joined together.

The new space will offer programming from both the Marion Parks and Recreation department and the YMCA.

It will be five times the size of Marion’s current YMCA facility, which is located at 3100 10th Avenue. Lon Pluckhahn, Marion city manager, said its new location, at 3740 Irish Drive, will make it more accessible to people in the growing community.

“As Marion does continue to grow, we primarily grow to the north, we have some opportunities to the south, but if you were to take a look at a future map of what we expect Marion to be this actually becomes fairly close to the center of town,” Pluckhahn said.

In total, the new Y is expected to cost around $20 million and the YMCA, not the city, will run and maintain it.

Carlson said he is hoping to have construction wrapped up and doors open by the end of next year.