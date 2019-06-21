Marion girl receives new mobility dog

A very special girl in Marion got a new addition to her family on Friday.

12-year-old Liz Swanson was given a mobility dog named J.J in a ceremony at the Wickiup Hill Learning Center. Organizers called it "graduation day" for Liz and J.J. after they have spent lots of time working with one another.

"I really love my dog," said Swanson.

Liz has depth perception issues among other ailments.

It took two-and-a-half years to train J.J. to learn the skills needed in order to help Liz live an easier life. That work was done by a Cedar Rapids non-profit called Deafinitely Dogs.

The cost to train a dog like J.J. is around $25,000.

Liz says she is looking forward to feeding J.J. and getting to spend time with him.