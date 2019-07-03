Marion fireworks event took months of preparation

Charles Yedlik and the rest of the Bar Y Pyro crew were up and at it by nine o'clock this morning, setting up for Wednesday's show.

“For anyone familiar with the SwampFox fireworks we do here in Marion, the set up will be very similar." said Marion Communication Manager Amber Bisinger.

Marion has been planning the event for the past eight months after residents had suggested the idea.

“When theres that kind of support behind something, we knew it would be a popular activity." Bisinger said. “We expect several thousand to come tonight, and in doing that we’ve planned for it, We will have balloon artists, face painters, big bubbles, life-size games that families can enjoy."

People are welcome to show up anytime after 6:00 and the fireworks will start once it gets dark enough.

“We like to make it dance as we say, so having it go pop in one and then pop, we like to liven it up and make it happen." said Tedlik.