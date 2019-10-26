Marion fire heavily damages home

A house fire in Marion has caused quite a bit of damage.

Firefighters rushed to a home at 975 2nd Street in Marion Friday evening. Police officers and firefighters say they could see smoke and flames from outside of the home when they got to the scene. They say they were able to put out the fire quickly, but not before it caused heavy damage to the home. No one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping the occupants of the home. The Marion Fire Department was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance.