Marion fire department says smoking material caused apartment fire that hurt one

Smoking material is being blamed for a fire that caused an apartment fire that sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at 2345 5th Avenue. When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the building.

In an update, firefighters said the material ignited combustible material on a couch. Crews quickly put the fire out which was confined to the apartment, the fire department.

The person inside the apartment suffered burns in the fire and was taken to the burn unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Officials said they are in critical condition.

Firefighters were able to rescue several pets, who are in good condition.

