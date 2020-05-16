Marion farmers market opens with restrictions

Allowing for farmer's markets was one of Governor Reynolds’ first steps in loosening coronavirus restrictions. Saturday morning, the City of Marion hosted its first market of the season, but only six vendors set-up shop at Taube Park.

Seth Staashelm, Deputy Director for the Marion Parks & Recreation Department said the smaller scale will help him plan how markets operate the rest of the season.

“We kind of prefer that too, as things are ramping up, for the summer season, get a better idea for protocol if we need to take any further steps in the upcoming weeks,” he said.

Staashelm said there was a lot to consider before Marion’s first market during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As people come through the market, we have an entrance and an exit, so one-way traffic,” Staashelm said.

On display, rules for market-goers asking for only one person per household to shop, no children, and a recommendation to wear a mask.

“We wanted to provide the service if we can safely for the residents and for people in the area to come and get produce. We have vendors that are very thoughtful. We are taking a lot of safety protocols so people can come to the market, feel safe, get their produce, and then be able to achieve the purpose of the market and still have that community build,” he said.

Saturday was Rebecca Mueller’s first time selling her organic produce and plants at the Taube Park market. Mueller, who runs Locust Grove Farm near Mt. Vernon said protocols in place help make her feel safe.

“I feel comfortable with the precautions they are taking by keeping people six feet apart, and like just our set-up has made it so people do remain six feet away from us too,” she said.

Part of state-wide farmer's market restrictions is that vendors can only sell food. Mueller is hoping that soon changes.

“I’m hoping they’ll open up restrictions and I’ll be able to bring my handmade soaps and the other products that I make in addition to my plants,” Muller said.

Staashelm said making the market as safe as possible is his focus.

“If things start to lighten up, that, of course, changes things, but with the protocols, in place, we are still able to have the market safely, but as things expand more vendor are interested, there is a lot of things to consider to be able to put this on,” he said.

The market runs Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Taube Park in Marion.

