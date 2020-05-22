Marion family creates Disney World staycation after original trip was canceled

The planning happened on the fly.

"The kids were kind of sad because we had been planning the trip for over a year," said Shantel Phipps, a Marion resident and mother of three.

Phipps and her husband, Brad, had to get creative in the hopes of making a memorable vacation after their planned trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida was canceled.

Walt Disney World closed indefinitely on March 15th, forcing thousands of families across the world to cancel their vacation plans.The Phipps family knew they had to do something to bring smiles to their children's faces.

"Thats the biggest thing," Phipps said. "Thats what we did this for."

After dozens of fun events throughout the week, the staycation was capped off with a parade in Monticello where friends and family drove by all wearing Disney themed costumes.

"COVID-19 may have made it so that we couldn't go on our Disney trip but we were still able to bring Disney to them," Phipps said.