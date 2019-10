A Marion dental office will be on hand to help you get rid of any uneaten Halloween candy this year.

The Restoration Dental Center in Marion said it will buy back unopened candy for $1.00 per pound up to 5 pounds or it can be donated. The buyback will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The office said all of the candy it collects will then be donated to troops overseas.

The first 25 kids will receive a free toothbrush and a goody bag.