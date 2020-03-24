Marion declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19

The mayor of a Linn County city has declared a state of emergency, joining other cities in eastern Iowa, in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Nicolas AbouAssaly, Marion mayor, made the declaration on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. It allows all city resources to be used in response to the spread of COVID-19.

“While this is not a time to panic, it is a serious matter,” AbouAssaly said, in a statement. “With this proclamation, we are taking additional steps to protect the health and safety of Marion residents. I am confident, that by all of us doing our part and working together, we will emerge as an even stronger community.”

The order also allows the city manager to enter into emergency contracts and expenditures up to $50,000 to help coordinate any needed disaster response.

The declaration is in effect until further notice.