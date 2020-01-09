Marion city council to consider changing animal control ordnance

The Marion City Council will soon decide whether or not to adopt a new ordinance regarding pet vaccinations.

City Manager Lon Pluckhahn says the current animal control rules on the books have been in place for about a decade. Pluckhahn tells TV9 that after several residents brought forward concerns over how the current rules were working in practice, he decided his office would recommend new reforms to the city council.

Under Marion's current animal control ordinance, cats and dogs must get the rabies vaccine by the time they're six months old. The new ordinance changes it to just four months.

Fines will also be increased for those found to have broken the new rules. For example, failing to get a rabies vaccination will increase from $25 for a first offense to $75.

The new proposed rules also define what qualifies as a "vicious" or "dangerous" animal, something the current ordinance largely lacks.

"It's not breed-specific so we're not saying that any particular breed or classification of dog or animal is inherently worse than another," said Pluckhahn. "I really think that that comes down to how the animal is socialized."

The new ordinance will also require all animals to be transported "in the interior of a vehicle."

Pluckhahn says his office has not received push back from their proposal. He adds he thinks that is because the plan was drafted with the consultation of area animal advocacy organizations.

Thursday's city council meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.