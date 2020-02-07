Marion church hosts 3rd annual "Night to Shine" event

Friday, hundreds of people celebrated a night of dancing, food, and more at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Marion. It was their third annual ‘Night to Shine’ event.

The ladies got their hair and makeup done, there was shoe shining for the guys, and then dancing for everyone. Several participants say they've been coming all three years.

"I love to meet new people," said one participant. "We ate, she got her hair her make up done. We rode a limo, and we got our picture taken.”

This event is held throughout the country for people with special needs. It's sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

More than 700 people were expected to attend.

