Marion cancels free community events planned for outdoor venues through early July

The city of Marion announced changes to its spring and summer event line-up.

The free community concerts, events and movie nights originally planned for Marion's outdoor public venues through early-July have been canceled.

Impacted events include:



May 29 - Moonlit Movie Night presented by GreenState Credit Union



Thursdays in June - Marion by Moonlight concert series presented by Farmers State Bank



June 9, 30 - Marion Community Band concerts



June 13 - Music Under the Moon concert presented by Veridian Credit Union



June 14 - Messy Art Day



June 20 - Tiny Fair presented by Hills Bank



June 20 - Picnic on the Prairie concert presented by Marion Arts Council



July 3 - Fireworks & Fireflies event presented by Hanna Plumbing & Heating

