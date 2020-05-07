Marion cancels free community events planned for outdoor venues through early July

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Marion announced changes to its spring and summer event line-up.
The free community concerts, events and movie nights originally planned for Marion's outdoor public venues through early-July have been canceled.
Impacted events include:
The city is still planning open-air events where it says proper social distancing can still be achieved. The city will have a modified version of the Marion Farmers' Market at Taube Park on May16.
The Uptown Marion Market is expected to continue on the second Saturday of the month in June, July and August. It's located at the intersection of 6th Avenue in Uptown Marion.
And Sunrise Yoga is expected to take place every Saturday at the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park from July through August.
For more information go to www.cityofmarion.org.