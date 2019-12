A company in Marion is recalling one of its packages due to E. coli concerns.

Sprouts Unlimited says its 4-ounce packages of clover sprouts may cause someone to get sick. The company sent the food to Hy-Vee and Fareway stores, as well as to Jimmy John's restaurants in the state.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is looking into some illnesses linked to the sprouts.

Consumers can return the product for a refund.

