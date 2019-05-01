Marion authorities warn of fire inspection scam

The Marion Fire Department wants to warn people about a fire inspection scam.

Officials said a company is contacting people and setting up appointments to check smoke alarms and conduct safety audits.

The company claims it's affiliated with the City of Marion, but officials said that's not true.

The fire department did partner with the Red Cross to install smoke detectors over the weekend, but that work is over.

Officials said anyone claiming to do work for the city will have a vehicle with the city logo and a badge.

They also say to report anyone suspicious to the police department at 319-377-1511.