Marion Youth Coalition provides career readiness during free time after school for middle school students

A new program in Marion is filling a gap in students' days and helping them get ready for life after school.

The Marion Youth Center provides a place for fifth and sixth graders to be in the time after school -- before many parents get home from work.

“It is by far the largest collaboration I’ve ever been a part of with Boys and Girls Club,” said John Tulsi, Cedar Rapids Boys, and Girls Club executive director. “It is 40 some different groups, agencies, from the city all the way to non-profits, so it’s really phenomenal.”

Programming for the students began at the beginning of September in the former Marion Home School Assistance Program building. This provides a safe area for kids.

“It's really hard to find a communal space that you don't need to make a purchase in, especially when you’re in middle school,” said Madeline Jarvis, adult services manager at the Marion Public Library.

That age range doesn't have a whole lot of programs available for them.

“The youth coalition is really looking in at that middle school age because that's such a crucial time in a kid's life,” Jarvis said.

Jude Peterson and Cole Wells are fifth-grade students who participate in the Marion Youth Coalition.

“Sometimes we do art, sometimes we build stuff, sometimes we do sports outside,” Cole said. Jude added, “We walk to the youth center, we do activities like programs, then free time.”

The Marion Youth Coalition formed 18 months ago.

“We all have the same goal, to make sure that Marion is thriving for everybody, including our youth and families,” Jarvis explained.

“It's all part of the childcare continuum,” Tulsi said.

At the center, students get a snack, receive help with homework, and can work on the computer.

“One of the main focuses is career development, this is kind of a career academy,” Tulsi said.

Cole Wells told TV9 that if it wasn’t for the program, he’d probably just be bored at home.

