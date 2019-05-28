Marion Schools settles fifth lawsuit over sex abuse in kindergarten classroom

The Marion Independent School District has settled another lawsuit with a family who alleges their child was sexually abused by a former in-classroom volunteer.

The volunteer was convicted of abusing three kindergartners at Starry Elementary School back in the fall of 2016.

In total, six families sued the district claiming their kids were victims of that volunteer. This is the fifth lawsuit the Marion Independent School District has settled so far concerning sexual abuse at Starry Elementary School.

Through an Iowa open records request the I9 investigative team has learned this latest settlement is for $619,000. That brings the total amount of money that will be paid out to victims to $3,319,00 so far. The settlements are being paid by the district's insurance company, not taxpayers.

The plaintiffs in the most recent case have agreed to drop their lawsuit in exchange for the payout. Court records show it was dismissed with prejudice.

The kindergarten teacher who oversaw the classroom and the volunteer in question, Diane Grahram, was also listed as a defendant in the case. Graham was acquitted for charges she failed to report sex abuse allegations by a jury in Tama County in January 2018.

There is now just one lawsuit that remains against Marion Schools concerning abuse allegations but that lawsuit stems over claims from 2015 when the volunteer was working in another teacher's classroom. That teacher is Sara Sievers and she is also listed a defendant in that case.

The district's online staff directory shows Sievers is still working as a kindergarten teacher at Starry Elementary.