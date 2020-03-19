Marion Schools announce lunch/breakfast pick-up locations for students

The Marion Independent School District announced Thursday where students are able to pick breakfast and lunches

Breakfast and lunches will be available to those who are 18 years old and younger, starting Tuesday, March 24th.

Pick up locations:

Vernon from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Longfellow, Starry, FMI, VMS from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They are asking parents to complete a survey to help their planning efforts at https://tinyurl.com/MISDFeedYouth, no later than Friday, March 20th.

They also ask that you pick one location for all of your children.

Marion Schools are closed until April 13th.