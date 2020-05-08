Marion Public Library providing online tool for parents to keep children engaged

With schools closed during the pandemic, many parents are trying to find ways to keep children active and engaged. Staff at the Marion Library are providing several online tools parents can use with their kids.

TV9's Jay Greene talked to the library about all of the resources available.

Jay: We are now joined by Renee Greenlee, a children library at Marion Librarian. Thanks for being with us. You've got a lot of programming for kids, even during the pandemic, tell us about some of the things you're offering.

Renee: We've always had a lot of programs for children. We try to continue those programs, so we still have music and movement, pajama storytime--those are live programs through the Zoom platform. We also have someone new ones, we have chose your own adventure, we have toddler time and baby time. Some of these are recorded so people can access them whenever they have the time, too.

Jay: Where are all of these available?

Renee: If our patrons go to marionpubliclibrary.org, we have a think outside the book icon. They can click on that, and then they'll be brought to a page that has a whole, a page of information about our programming, our virtual resources, and out virtual services.

Jay: This is really important to keep kids engaged, right?

Renee: You know, this is a hard time with kids not being able to be in school or even see their family and friends, so this is a way to keep connected with the community and keep our programming and let our patrons know that we miss them a lot and that we're for them.

Jay: How can parents keep kids reading?

Renee: Online there a lot of resources they can use. If they go to our website like I mentioned, there is overdrive, there is cloud library, Hoopla. We have tumble books so a lot of resources. If you have a library card, you can have access, too. If you don't have a library card, they can call us and we will get that library card to them, so we can definitely help them out with that. Another way to keep literacy is to just write your own story and tell it to your family or your friends and they can do that, zoom with their grandparents. There's lots of fun ways to keep literacy going.

Jay: Many libraries are looking to their summer reading programs, what your plans for the summer?

Renee: The plan, for now, is to go with virtual programming for the summer, just because we don't know what the future holds for us. We have a great line of programs coming. We're going to have a traveling tales podcast, which will be new, that will get people encouraged to get outside and take walks and just listen to some stories, poems, and songs. We'll have our regular programming continuing, so music and movement, pajama storytime, toddler time, preschool storytime, all of those programs will still continue. We'll have a way for caregivers and children to track their reading through bean stack. So lots of greats way to continue that summer learning.