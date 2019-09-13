Marion Public Library plans for future move into new space

The Marion Public Library will be getting a new home, and city leaders hope to break ground in 2021.

Hollie Trenary, the Library's Director says the new building will go up in the parking lot behind Marion Square Plaza, which was the original plan. She says there was talk about building in the plaza area itself.The developer had proposed making it part of a mixed-use project there - but they determined it was not feasible. She says the library has outgrown its current building, so it is looking forward to expanding as its own independent development project.

“They still had the option to move forward with their project with or without the library, and in my mind, that responsibility is between them and their tenants. We're still going to build a library downtown. We still very much hope to bring the vibrancy,” said Trenary.

The new library will be 52,000 square feet, but she says they are still gathering community feedback to determine what it will look like. The City Manager says they will be doing a request for proposals for what the existing building should become.

