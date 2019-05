The Marion Police Department has announced who will be its interim chief after current chief Joe McHale steps down.

The police department says Lt. Chad Nott will cover the first 90 days. And then, if needed, Lt. Scott Elam will be interim chief for the following 90 days.

Current police chief Joe McHale is leaving June 3 to take a job in the private sector. Deputy Chief Doug Slagle is also resigning. His last day will be in July.