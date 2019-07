The Marion Police Department conducted compliance checks with multiple fireworks vendors on Wednesday afternoon. After conducting these checks, they found that two vendors sold fireworks to minors.

TNT Fireworks located at 4835 10th Ave and the Cornellier Fireworks store located at 5185 8th Ave were the two vendors caught selling to minors.

As a reminder, firework use is only permitted in the City of Marion on July 4 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.