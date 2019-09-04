Marion PD wants residents, businesses to register surveillance camera to fight crime

Homes and businesses in Marion can now register their surveillance cameras with the police department to help fight crime in the area.

A security camera on a lampost in Marion (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

Marion's Police Department launched the new program Wednesday.

The General Manager at Ramsey's Wine Bistro says their family restaurant is in support of the program after recent run-ins with crime.

"We've had a few where people have taken things from our back area, so I don't think it would be the worst plan, and my parents would be in support of it," Josh Ramsey said. "I would be more for them monitoring the outside of the business rather than the inside cameras."

The program is voluntary and allows people to register the location of their cameras.

"Almost everyone, or at least one of every four people, have some kind of ring camera, or wireless security camera," Tom Daubs with the Marion Police Department said. "Those homeowners or businesses can reach out to let us know, they have a camera, their address if something happens and [permission] to contact them.'

Daubs says the cameras would serve as another tool to help solve crimes.

"If something came up, for instance, between Alburnett Road to the east and New Castle to the west, north of Boyson Road and south of East Robbins Road, and we had a series of car break-ins between midnight and 3 a.m., we could look on our big map and see there are 142 cameras in the area," Daubs said.

They would then reach out asking home or business owners to check their video for relevant footage. The cameras wouldn't be monitored in real-time. More importantly, he said it could deter criminals like porch pirates.

"A lot of those cases locally have been solved because someone had a doorbell camera, a license plate, and picture of the person coming up there, so it kind of serves notice to those would-be watching pirates, that we are watching you," Daubs said.

The department is the only ones the video would be shared with.

People can register their cameras on the department's website.