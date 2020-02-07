Marion PD taking on new approach to hire officers

The Marion Police Department is taking a new approach to how it hires new officers.

This week, the City Council approved a measure that the members hope will attract experienced officers who are already trained.

They're looking for "lateral transfer officers" who've already been through the police academy and currently have Iowa peace officer certifications. If hired, those officers would be eligible for a $9,000 signing bonus, and their starting pay could go up based on their years of service.

The department says this will help with recruitment and would be cost-effective because the city would save money not having to send prospective officers to the academy.

"With this, if we can get the right certified candidate coming from a different agency in the state that helps us out because now that officer is not spending almost four full months away from home. They can hit the street with our training program and be on the street quicker,” said Daubs.

Daubs says the police department will still welcome non-experienced officers too.

Marion is currently looking to hire three new officers, and it's accepting applications through Thursday.

