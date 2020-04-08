Marion Mayor reminding residents garage, yard sales are temporarily prohibited

The city of Marion is reminding people they cannot hold garage and yard sales right now.

A garage in Marion on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The city has temporarily banned garage and yard sales to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community. (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly issued an order Friday prohibiting all garage and yard sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they've gotten a few reports of people holding sales in the past few weeks. AbouAssaly said while he understands people are home right now and still trying to make a living or do spring cleaning, it's important that they follow these precautions.

"This is a time where things that can wait until later, should wait until later," AbouAssaly said. "We didn't want to create unnecessary traffic through neighborhoods and the potential for people to be congregating and unnecessarily be putting themselves and others at risk,"

AbouAssaly said the majority of people are following recommendations and rules. He's also closed other places people might gather, including city facilities and playgrounds.