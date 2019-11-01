Marion Library opening an hour earlier with little impact to budget

The Marion Library will be opening an hour earlier starting in November but the hope is that people who know their way around the facility will be the ones taking advantage of the new hours.

Library Director, Hollie Trenary, said people were lining up at the front door for the library to open. Traditionally, the building doors aren’t unlocked until 9:30. The “Early Bird” program means doors will open at 8:30 while the staff is preparing for the day.

Trenary said there will not be staff at the service desk. People are expected to have a library car, know who to check out their own material and use the computers.

Trenary said it was important to open the facility up earlier while also having little impact on the library budget.

“Our library doesn’t traditionally open until 9:30 which is a little bit later I think most traditional libraries,” she said. “I looked at how we could kind of expand our resources and be more accessible trying to find ways that we can do that without impacting our budget is always the best thing to do.”

Trenary said the library doubles as a warming center. This will also give earlier access to those without a warm place to go during the winter months.

