Marion Fire Department wants people to learn what it's like to be a fire fighter

The Marion Fire Department wants you to see firsthand what it's like to be a firefighter, what they do to train on a daily basis, how to keep people safe when it matters, and to show you what it is like to fight a fire or just put on the gear

“I was always a little nervous about fires,” said Traci Miller.

Miller was one of the very first graduates of the Marion “Citizens Fire Academy”. She learned everything from the equipment to how to put out different types of fire. She said she enjoyed the class so much she decided to change careers.

“We have a great group of people,” she said. “Everyone is so wonderful to be around.”

Miller started out as a volunteer firefighter before becoming an administrative assistant. While Marion Fire Marshall Wade Markley said it is about meeting the department, they have a number of people like Miller, joining the department and they need more. Currently, Markley said they have around half the amount of volunteers they would like on the crew.

“A lot of citizens don’t see us on a day-to-day basis so they might think oh we’re just sitting around but our jobs require us to have a lot of technical knowledge,” he said. “We have to stay up-to-date on that knowledge so we’re constantly training Monday through Friday.”

While you do learn a lot from the academy, there are a few things you won’t get a chance to do.

“Driving the truck,” laughed Miller. “You need a commercial driver’s license to drive the truck.”

You can sign up for the academy at the Marion Fire Station at 3933 Katz Drive.