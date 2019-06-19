Marion Fire Department looking for more volunteer firefighters

The Marion Fire Department said it's looking for six additional people to be volunteer firefighters.

Applications are being accepted through July 30.

Career firefighters handle most of the daily service calls while volunteers provide support at structure fires and other large incidents.

Qualifications include a high school diploma or the equivalent, a valid Iowa driver's license, residency within the city of Marion or Marion Township and background check and physical exam.

More information can be found at www.cityofmarion.org or by calling the Marion Fire Department at 319-377-8237.