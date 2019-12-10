Marion City Council moves forward with public funding for new library

The Marion City Council unanimously agreed to move forward with public funding for a new city library, but the issue could still come to voters first on a bond referendum.

The current Marion Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Marion City Council agreed to move forward with plans for a new city library (KCRG File)

Plans for the new library call for a 52,000 square foot building between City Hall and the current library building. In total, it's estimated to be an $18 million project.

The city expects to cover most of the price tag by selling the old library building, fundraising, and some funding from the local option sales tax. But, that would still leave a gap of $7 million.

Last week, city council members authorized staff to work with a lawyer to help finance the library.

"Ultimately, it would end up being a bond, but that's probably not until early next year," City Administrator Lon Pluckhahn said. "Meaning that city council does an announcement, that we are intending to borrow for the project. And there's a period of time where the public could do a petition on it."

If enough people decide to petition the city, the bond would go to a ballot.

If approved, the plans call for the new library to open by 2022.