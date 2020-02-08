Marion City Council member Draper passes away at age 85

A long-time Marion businessman and multiple-term councilmember has died, according to city officials.

Paul Draper, 85, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital.

Draper was in his third term on the Marion City Council, having previously served for 25 years on the Civil Service Commission. He was also a business owner and had served on the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation boards of directors.

"Paul was the definition of a public servant,” Lon Pluckhahn, city manager of Marion, said, in a statement. “He worked tirelessly on behalf of his city."

Officials credited Draper with working to preserve the Marion Depot in City Square Park. He was also named the 2018 Citizen of the Year.

“It’s hard to find a bigger supporter and a more staunch advocate of Marion,” Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly said. “Paul supported making Marion better for future generations.”

A visitation will be held between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13 at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Memorial services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14 at First Presbyterian Church.

Councilmembers will discuss filling the seat left vacant by Draper's passing at their Thursday, February 20, meeting.