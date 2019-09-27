The Marion and Center Point Urbana football teams went head to head Friday night but both teams worked for a bigger cause, children’s cancer.

Marion CPU football team raise money for childhood cancer

Mikayla VanWey organized the first-ever beat cancers game. All the money will go towards Iowa’s Dance Marathon and beatcancertoday.org.

It’s something she feels very passionately about; especially being a cancer survivor herself.

VanWey was diagnosed with a form of Leukemia when she was four years old. She won her battle, but the KL she brandished on her cheek was a sign that not everyone does.

“It’s for my friend Kenzie Larson,” she said. “She lost her battle this year.”

VanWey raised around $10 thousand.

