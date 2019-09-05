Marengo winery switches from hands to harvester, due to dwindling volunteers

Starting this Fall, Fireside Winery in Marengo will be changing the way they harvest their grapes. The winery began using a new harvester for operations in August, due to a lack of volunteers.

Since opening 12 years ago, the winery has relied on volunteers to harvest its 14-acre vineyard, but getting people to come out has been difficult the past couple of years.

"Getting enough people became a slight problem, but the bigger issue was the variability of weather," said Winemaker Zach Bott.

He says with Fireside's old operations, the weather would sometimes prevent the business from doing its grape picking efficiently.

"We were picking on Saturday, and if it rained on a Saturday or the grapes weren't quite ready or were a little too ready, we couldn't pick when necessarily the grapes were ready," said Bott.

So they had to adapt, and they did that by buying their new 20-year-old harvester.

"This allows us to go when the grapes are ready," Bott added.

He traveled to Canada to get the machine, which started operating in August.

“We can fire this thing up and do it at any time," he said.

The way it works is, the vines go through the middle of the machine. There are a series of rods on the inside that vibrate and shake all the berries off the vines.

It takes some skill to navigate, but Bott says it has done wonders in terms of working faster and using less labor.

"We can do about the same amount of grapes in the same amount of time as about 120 people can do with this machine, and there are three of us out here today,” he said.

While the winery says it was a tough decision to end its volunteer grape-picking events, Bott says he's seeing more wineries moving towards using harvesters versus hands.

"Every day, we wait past when they are perfect, quality deteriorates a little bit," he said.

The machine will be used 5 to 6 times a year. So far this year, it's done two runs.