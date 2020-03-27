Marengo grocery store expanding delivery services

Many grocery stores have made adjustments to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Some steps include changing the store hours and employees wearing latex gloves.

In Marengo, Big G Food Store has for years delivered groceries to customers across Iowa County once a week. Now, the store is expanding those services.

"When we first came to Marengo, there were five grocery stores in town," said store owner Garth Grafft. "Now, we're down to one grocery store. I take pride in this and do what we have to do."

Instead of delivering once a week, the store will now deliver twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The store is also offering curbside pick-up for the first time.

"We'd have probably 8-12 deliveries per week, at the most, and we only did it on Thursdays," said Customer Service manager Shirley Goss. "Just this past Thursday, we had almost 30 deliveries."

The store delivers all across Iowa County, but Goss said there have been some deliveries to Belle Plaine, which is in Benton County. Several volunteers help with the delivery service, including the Iowa County Transportation Board.