March's Student of the Month: Harper Meyers

It's time to announce TV9's Student of the Month for March!

Harper Meyers is a second-grader at Prairie Heights Elementary.

She won recognition from the school board for helping create the “Heat the Homeless” program, which made and donated more than 300 blankets to homeless shelters this winter.

She also organized a benefit for Hurricane Harvey victims in 2017. Her teachers say Harper is a kind, generous, problem solver who is always willing the help.

