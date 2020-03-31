March was warmer than normal for many

March 2020 will go down as a warmer than normal for most of the United States. While the map suggests the month was pretty smooth, it was packed with ups and downs throughout.

For us in Iowa, our weather was downright wild throughout the month. At the Eastern Iowa Airport, our warmest day occurred on March 8th with a high of 70. Our coldest low occurred one week later with a low of 22.

There were several light snow events throughout the month as well along with several storm complexes. Rainfall was about a half-inch above normal.

The first week of March was generally the quietest as little to no precipitation fell anywhere in eastern Iowa.