March-like feel to Thursday, but better weather is coming

Today won't be winning any awards for pleasant weather. We're stuck in thick clouds and a blustery northwest wind. Those will hold temperatures in the 40s to about 50 across the entire area, but it'll feel cooler than that the whole day.

We'll start tomorrow in the upper 30s. There will be more sun tomorrow than we'll have today, and the wind will be much lighter, too. Highs get to around 60. We're in the middle 60s Saturday with partial sunshine, and a few light showers are possible on Mother's Day. There will be dry hours in there, though.

Next week is looking fairly quiet with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and the lone shower chance happens on Wednesday.