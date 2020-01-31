Gov Reynolds declares March 2nd 'Bruce Aune Day'

Governor Reynolds had a special message on Wednesday for KCRG-TV9 Anchor, Bruce Aune, as he gets ready to retire.

The governor signed a proclamation declaring March 2nd, 2020 to be Bruce Aune Day in Iowa. That's just four days before Bruce retires.

The proclamation says Bruce spent 34 years earning the trust and loyalty of TV viewers, was committed to his craft and helped shape future journalists.

Gov. Reynolds said, "On behalf of all Iowans, thanks for your decades of bringing us the news, happy retirement Bruce."

