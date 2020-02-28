Maquoketa man accused of breaking into home, stealing dog

A Maquoketa man is charged with breaking into someone's home, threatening the person inside and stealing their dog.

Authorities said it happened on Feb. 13 when Tyler Curley, 23, allegedly broke into a home in Maquoketa and threatened to stab the man inside. The man left his home, leaving Curley inside.

Court records show Curley stole the man's dog and left in a vehicle.

Authorities arrested Curley a short time later. Police found knives and the dog which was not hurt.

Curley is charged with first-degree burglary and assault.