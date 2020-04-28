Maquoketa gunshot victim in custody after filing false report

Jackson County Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 8864 Highway 64 in Maquoketa.

The gunshot victim, Thomas Detro, 20, told officers that he had been shot by an unknown subject in the right abdomen. He told officers that It happened when he saw subjects outside the residence and went out to investigate.

Detro was taken to the Jackson County Regional Health Center then air lifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City for treatment.

Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant. After investigating the scene, officers said they conducted interviews that revealed that Detro had lied and had, in fact, shot himself. He later admitted to officers that he had walked outside with a revolver and fired multiple "warning" shots into the ground before firing a third shot that struck him in the right abdomen.

After being released from the University of Iowa Hospitals, Detro was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center on charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Bodily Injury (a Class D Felony) and Filing a False Report.