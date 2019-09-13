Maquoketa School District confirms case of mumps

A case of the mumps has been confirmed in the Maquoketa Community School District.

(Photo: CDC / Allison M. Maiuri/MGN)

School officials said they believe this is an isolated case at this time and that it is at the PK-2 building.

"Children in our school district who have not had the MMR vaccinations are at greatest risk, along with students with compromised immune systems," the release read. "These students should follow up with their health care provider. Mumps is a viral infection and is spread through mucus or droplets of an infected person. Some of the most common symptoms include; a fever, headache, and swollen salivary glands under the jaw."

School officials say parents who believe their child has these symptoms, should see a healthcare provider.

Click here read more about Mumps from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

