Many eastern Iowa towns recognizing Oct. 14 as Indigenous People's Day

Oct. 14 is Columbus Day, but many people are instead choosing to recognize it as Indigenous People's Day.

Iowa City is one of the many governments in eastern Iowa which now recognizes Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day.

Mayor James Throgmorton voted to make the change at a city council meeting earlier this month.

The city of Dubuque has already decided to rename the day Indigenous Peoples' Day. The city council did it at its most recent meeting.

Later Monday, Tama and Toledo will also sign a proclamation to officially recognize the day. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Toledo City Council Meeting.