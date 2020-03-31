Many construction projects continue, causing social distancing challenge for workers

Many construction workers, like Gust Burkart, are still on the job during all this upheaval with the pandemic.

Burkart is currently working on a project in Washington. His line of work is considered essential, but he said his employer is not taking proper safety measures, like social distancing, seriously.

"It doesn't seem to apply to our workplace because on job sites there can be from 20 people to over 100 people in these projects," Burkart said.

Today, people from four different states were working together, side by side. Burkart also said there are barely any proper handwashing stations.

"Even if there are bathrooms inside they make the construction workers use portable toilets outside and there's no running water," Burkart said.

The construction worker added that he knows of another construction worker who came in contact with an infected person, but that no one told him he needed to self-quarantine. Burkart then called his local public health department to try to get a response to why his friend was not ordered to self-quarantine. The response he got was not what he was expecting.

"The lady said I was preaching at the wrong choir," Burkart said. "That they can't do anything about it."

According Ted McClimon, a lieutenant with the Dubuque Police Department, local officials can't enforce safety guidelines on essential businesses.

"It's up to the employer to make sure the employees are following the guidelines and making sure the employees are safe," McClimon said.

Businesses have online resources available through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention with guidelines on keeping their employees safe.