The ninth annual Cedar Valley Manufacturing Conference starts Wednesday at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

The event runs from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center.

This year’s theme is “Timing is Everything: A Revolution in Manufacturing.” The conference will focus on the workforce, what businesses are doing to recruit new talent and technical skills training.