Twenty-five entrepreneurs from more than 20 countries in Africa toured the Herbert Hoover Historic Site in West Branch Saturday

The group is part of the Mandela Fellows program.

The University of Iowa sponsors the program, which receives federal funding.

The fellows spend six weeks at UI, taking online courses. They'll take the information to start their own businesses.

Fellows tell TV9 that Iowans are very welcoming and they enjoy learning about the Midwest culture.