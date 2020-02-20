Manchester man charged with attempted murder after shooting Friday morning

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting took place Friday morning in Manchester.

Officers were called to an apartment around 8:54 a.m. on North Brewer Street in Machester, where the property owner had requested assistance to enter the apartment.

When the owner went into the apartment, the defendant discharged a weapon almost striking the owner in the head. The defendant then shot in the direction of the officer and the officer returned fire in defense.

Kenneth Wayne Noble, 33, of Manchester was arrested and charged with attempted murder. No one was injured in the event.

The incident is still under investigation.