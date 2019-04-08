Manchester men help raise more than $18k for Nebraska flood aid

Two Delaware County men are back home after taking more than $18,000 in flood recovery aid to Nebraska.

Now, they're hoping to inspire others to do the same.

"Myself being a cattle producer I thought, why not? We were having a rough Spring but it was nothing compared to what was going on in Nebraska and Western Iowa," said Joshua Wendling.

Wendling and Jordan LeClere gathered together six full semi-loads of hay, cleanup supplies and farm materials.

"It takes a lot of barbed wire to make a fence fields can stretch miles and miles," said LeClere. "Hay gets eaten quickly but we helped somebody and that's a big deal."

LeClere said it came together through help from people across the state.

"It was very much an eastern Iowa effort to put this thing together," said LeClere.

When they finally took the six-hour trek there, the two said they couldn't believe their eyes.

"There was a young couple, 26-or 27-years-old, that had lost their entire herd of cattle and they were just starting out," said LeClere. "It's so very meaningful to be able to take a physical item that people like that can use to get back on their feet."

Wendling said he went up to a farm north of Verdigre which lost about 90 percent of its pasture.

"Speaking with the man and seeing the happiness in the eyes yet the hurt and the anguish in what he had gone through, I guess I can't even explain it," said Wendling.

"I wish I were still out there," said LeClere. "I wish I could help haul materials out to the farmers that they can't get to. It kind of bothers me that we had to come back so soon."

LeClere said while he won't be able to make it back, but he hopes others will because Nebraska will needing it for a long time.

"They're going to need help," said LeClere. "Hay is expensive. Fencing is expensive. People who are willing to donate, in particular their time and maybe if they're driving a truck or whatever, that goes a long way."

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts estimates more than $1 billion in damage from the Missouri River flooding. From that, $440 million is from crop losses and $400 million in livestock.