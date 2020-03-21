Manchester family stuck in Honduras after government closes borders due to COVID-19

Several countries are taking steps to try and slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These steps are also putting some U.S. citizens in some difficult situations.

That includes the Bennett family from Manchester, who is currently stuck in Roatan, which is an island off the coast of Honduras.

"Until yesterday, I was pretty positive that it may be later than we're supposed to come back, but that's okay, we'll get back," said Amy Bennett. "Today just feels kind of hopeless."

Last week, the government of Honduras closed its borders to stop the spread of the virus. There are no confirmed cases of the virus on the island, but because of that, the only flights that are being allowed are empty planes -- which means no passengers. So far, none of the U.S. airlines are sending any flights.

The government also issued a curfew. Everyone has to be indoors by 8 p.m.

"We're supposed to be watching all three airlines, which we are," Amy said. "We're religiously watching email, both my husband and I are checking everything we can, and checking with our embassy and different congressional people."